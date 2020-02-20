Ex-Lancaster School Principal Gets 15 Years to Life in Prison for DUI Murder

A former Lancaster elementary school principal received a prison sentence of 15 years to life Thursday for killing another driver in a DUI crash in Palmdale.

Mary Noel Kruppe, 37, was convicted on Feb. 3 of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for the death of 29-year-old Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Kruppe, a 37-year-old resident of Pearblossom, was principal of Enterprise Elementary at the time of the deadly collision.

She was driving southbound along 50th Street East on Nov. 15, 2018, when she veered into oncoming traffic in an area just north of Avenue P. Her vehicle slammed head-on into another vehicle bring driven by Ordaz.

Prosecutors said Kruppe’s blood alcohol content two hours after the crash was 0.19 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit.

California Department of Educations records now list a different principal for Enterprise Elementary.