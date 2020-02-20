× Monrovia Residents Alerted After Bear Spotted on Elementary School Campus

Police are advising residents in Monrovia to be on the lookout for a bear that was spotted at a local elementary school Thursday morning.

The bear was seen on the Mayflower Elementary School campus, according to a tweet from the Monrovia Police Department at 7:40 a.m.

The tweet did not say what time the bear was at the school, which is located at 210 North Mayflower Avenue, but did say it had already left the campus.

Police believe the bear is still in the area and officers are monitoring the situation.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are on their way, the tweet stated.

