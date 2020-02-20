× Motorcyclist Arrested in Norwalk Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Bicyclist

A motorcyclist has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Norwalk that left a bicyclist dead earlier this month, officials announced Thursday.

The crash occurred on Feb. 1 along a bike path near Imperial Highway and Firestone Boulevard.

Responding deputies found the victim unconscious in the bike path with her bicycle laying several feet from her, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. She was taken Coast Plaza Medical Center where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity or age.

The suspect, Brandon James Lindsey, was interviewed on Feb. 13 when investigators obtained “incriminating statements, specific facts about the incident and vehicles used,” according to the news release. Lindsey, 29, was arrested that day.

While there were no witnesses to the crash, several people who saw the motorcyclist in the area described him as having a distinctive tattoo.

Investigators soon identified a person of interest and determined that he had a no bail arrest warrant out for an assault with a deadly weapon charge, officials said.

On Tuesday, Lindsey was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. He is being held on $105,000 bail and has a no bail hold from his previous case, officials said.