Officer Opens Fire After Man Shoots 2 People in Long Beach, Leaving 1 Dead and 3 Injured

A suspect was killed and two of his victims and an officer were hospitalized after a shooting took place in Long Beach on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting with a victim outside a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen located at 5401 Atlantic Ave. around 9:15 p.m., Chief Robert Luna of the Long Beach Police Department said at a press conference.

As officers were on route to the scene, they learned that there was now a second victim of a shooting in the same area, Luna said.

The first responding officer arrived alone and encountered the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, coming out of a nearby liquor store, officials said. The officer then shot at the suspect, according to Luna.

Then while a second officer was driving towards them, the suspect shot at least two rounds at the incoming officer, striking the police vehicle, officials said. The second officer then struck the suspect with the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene but officials were not yet able to confirm whether he died from being struck by the car or from the gunfire, according to Luna.

One of the officers involved in the incident was transported to a hospital, with an injury, officials said. Although the officer’s condition is not yet known, the injury was not from a gunshot wound, according to Luna.

The first victim that was shot by the suspect outside of Popeyes is in critical condition at a local hospital, officials said, while the second victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

A shot gun with a pistol grip believed to belong to the suspect was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Parts of Atlantic Boulevard starting from 52nd Street going north were expected to be closed for hours, according to Luna.

No further details were available.