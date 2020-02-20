Officials Pursue Fleeing Driver in the Santa Clarita Valley

Authorities were in pursuit a fleeing driver on the northbound 5 Freeway Thursday evening.

The black sedan being chased was in the Burbank area when Sky5 arrived on scene around 7:50 p.m., and it continued north across the San Fernando Valley.

The driver appeared to travel at high speeds as they weaved across lanes to pass other vehicles. By 8 p.m., the car had passed the 210 Freeway interchange in Sylmar and was headed into the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the motorist was wanted on suspicion of.

The driver exited the freeway at Magic Mountain Parkway, maneuvering dangerously around surface streets for a period period before getting back onto the northbound 5 Freeway.

Sky5 lost sight of the action at the bottom of the Grapevine because of poor visibility in the mountains.

No further details were available.