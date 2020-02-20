Residents of Hollywood Apartment Building Say Many Have Fallen Sick From Black Mold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents of a Hollywood apartment building say several people have become sick from black mold and some, including children, have been hospitalized.

Two tenants paid thousands of dollars to have their units tested for mold in November but they say the building's management still hasn't properly fixed the issue.

One resident says the problem has become so bad that they have been sleeping on the balcony to avoid getting sick.

After numerous disputes with management, residents hired an attorney.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 20, 2020.

34.092809 -118.328661