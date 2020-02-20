× Roaring Fire Tears Through Anaheim Residential Complex, Burning 6 Garages and a Dozen Vehicles

Several Anaheim garages were on fire Thursday evening, sending thick clouds of smoke billowing into the air and leaving about a dozen vehicles damaged, officials said.

Authorities responded to a structure fire around 6:40 p.m. at a residential complex called Summer Wind, located at 702 North Gilbert St., the Anaheim Police Department said.

“When Anaheim Fire and Rescue units arrived on scene, they observed that there was a car port in the far eastern portion of the location that was fully engulfed in flames,” Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Ultimately, the fire spread to about six different car garages, he said.

About a dozen vehicles were heavily damaged by fire and smoke, and had severe water damage, according to Carringer.

Several evacuations were instated for residents who live in surrounding apartment buildings; however, the fire did not spread beyond the complex, the sergeant said. Officials expected that residents could return to their homes shortly.

It took about 75 firefighters less than an hour to put a stop to the spread of the fire, officials said.

The Summer Wind complex consists of two-bedroom patio homes with garage units.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.