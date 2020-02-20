Salinas Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a Minor for 5 Years

A Salinas man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over a five-year period, starting from when she was seven years old, officials said.

Joseph Ray Barnum, 44, of Salinas, was arrested Thursday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.

The now 24-year-old victim reported on Dec. 14, 2019, that Barnum sexually abused her from when she was seven years old until she was 12, according to the department.

The abuse took pace in the cities of Fullerton and Victorville, officials said.

An extensive multi-agency investigation, including with the Specialized Investigations, Crimes Against Children Detail, was conducted and resulted in the arrest of Barnum on Thursday.

His bail was set for $350,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Feb. 24, county booking records show.