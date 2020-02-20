× Security Video Shows 4 Connected to Fatal Shooting of Rapper Pop Smoke in Hollywood Hills: Sources

Los Angeles police say at least four people are connected to Wednesday’s shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke at a Hollywood Hills home, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Detectives have reviewed security camera video, which the sources said also may have captured images of the getaway car. In addition to home cameras, there are nearby locations that have license plate reader technology that also could aid in the investigation, the sources added.

While initial reports described the incident that led to the rapper’s shooting as a home invasion robbery, Los Angeles Police Department officials said they are still trying to sort out what happened.

“I am not comfortable calling it a robbery right now,” Robbery Homicide Division Capt. Jonathan Tippet said. “There is a lot of information available. We have some work to do.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.