× SpaceX Again Says It Wants to Build Its Mars Starship at Port of L.A.

SpaceX created excitement in 2018 when it said it would build its Mars spaceship and rocket at the Port of Los Angeles, striking a deal to lease a swath of Terminal Island for the purpose.

Early last year, it changed its mind and moved the work to Texas.

Now it wants back in — and officials are poised to grant its wish.

The L.A. Board of Harbor Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a new permit for SpaceX to lease that same piece of land and establish and repurpose facilities there to make aerospace products. The prime candidate: SpaceX’s Mars system, known as Starship.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.