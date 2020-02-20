SpaceX Again Says It Wants to Build Its Mars Starship at Port of L.A.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk debuts a prototype of SpaceX’s Starship Mars spaceship near Boca Chica Beach in Texas in September 2019. SpaceX is poised to do more Starship work at the Port of Los Angeles.(Credit: SpaceX via Los Angeles Times)

SpaceX created excitement in 2018 when it said it would build its Mars spaceship and rocket at the Port of Los Angeles, striking a deal to lease a swath of Terminal Island for the purpose.

Early last year, it changed its mind and moved the work to Texas.

Now it wants back in — and officials are poised to grant its wish.

The L.A. Board of Harbor Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a new permit for SpaceX to lease that same piece of land and establish and repurpose facilities there to make aerospace products. The prime candidate: SpaceX’s Mars system, known as Starship.

