Suspect ID’d in Triple Killing at Perris Cemetery: Officials

Investigators have identified a suspect in the deaths of three men who were killed earlier this week at a cemetery in Perris.

Authorities have yet to release the individual’s name, but they were expected to provide new details on the case in a 4 p.m. news briefing.

The three men — Perris residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50; Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38; and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28 — were found dead around 10:20 a.m. Monday near a grave site at the Perris Valley Cemetery. Detectives have yet to release information on what sort of injuries they suffered.

The grave their bodies were next to belonged to a man killed in Mexico last December, which Sheriff Chad Bianco said was “a message for something.” A witness at the scene Monday described seeing one of the victims hunched over, another laying down and the third wrapped in some sort of sleeping bag.

Although Perris Mayor Michael Vargas initially released a statement tying the killings to a recent spate of shootings in the area, Bianco on Tuesday described the triple homicide as an “isolated incident.”

The sheriff said investigators were looking into whether Monday’s killings could be tied to cartel or gang activity.

