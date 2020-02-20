Two People Hospitalized After Influx of Bees Buzz Through Pasadena

One firefighter and one other patient were transported to a Pasadena hospital with multiple bee stings on Thursday, officials said.

The Pasadena Fire Department warned of an influx of bees buzzing on Colorado Boulevard between Bonnie Avenue and Sierra Bonita Avenue, near Pasadena City College, around 4:00 p.m.

The bees stemmed from a hive on 1599 East Colorado Blvd. atop Howard Johnson Inn.

The department initially reported that there were three patients and soon after said that one firefighter and one other person were taken to a hospital with multiple stings.

Two firefighters could be seen climbing a ladder truck to assist with removing a bee hive.

The area was closed off and authorities said to avoid the area.

It was not immediately known what caused the flood of bees.