13-year-old football superstar and star of NFL’s Next 100 commercial that opened up the Super Bowl, Maxwell “Bunchie” Young joined us live to talk football and his super bowl commercial. Bunchie also took on Jessica and Sam in a friendly football competition. To keep up with Bunchie’s journey, you can follow him on Instagram @TheOfficialBunchieYoung.

For more information on Bunchie’s reality show, you can visit Overtime's YouTube channel.