20-Year-Old Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Wildomar

A Wildomar woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a victim landed in the hospital with severe injuries, deputies said Friday.

An assault with a deadly weapon was reported to deputies after the person was hospitalized around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim gave investigators a vague description of their attacker and said the assault occurred on the 33000 block of Orchard Street.

On Thursday, detectives identified 20-year-old Ruby Mora as the suspect. She was found in the area of Casino Drive and Malaga Road and taken into custody, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released further details on the crime, including the manner in which Mora is alleged to have assaulted the victim and how she and the person came into contact. Deputies were unable to comment further on the case Friday.

Mora remained in custody Friday on $1 million bail and was scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, Feb. 25.