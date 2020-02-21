Apple Valley Man Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter

Investigators arrested a 32-year-old Apple Valley man Thursday after his 2-year-old daughter died at a hospital, where doctors determined she was the victim of “intentional injury,” authorities said.

Samuel Rene Beckner was arrested on suspicion of murder about 7 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and county booking records.

Paramedics first responded about 8 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a “child not breathing” in the 15000 block Rancherias Road, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, lifesaving measures were in progress and the child was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment,” the statement said.

Detectives were notified later in the afternoon that the child had died.

“Additionally, detectives received information from LLUMC pediatricians that there was evidence of intentional inflicted injury to the child,” the statement said.

Detectives from the department’s Homicide Detail and Crimes Against Children Detail teamed up to investigate the death, officials said. After interviewing the victim’s family, including Beckner, the father was arrested in connection with his daughter’s death.

Beckner was being held without bail pending his arraignment hearing, scheduled Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gerad Laing of the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.