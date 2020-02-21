Bear Spotted Wandering in Monrovia Neighborhood for Second Straight Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bear has been sighted in a Monrovia neighborhood for the second straight day Friday.

The large bear was spotted in the 300 block of North Mayflower Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

Video showed the bear walking in circles and laying on a front lawn.

About three hours later, the bear was seen again, this time as it walked next to our news van in the 500 block of North Mayflower Avenue.

Cellphone video showed the bear casually walking down the street and checking out the local trashcans.

A call was placed to California Fish and Wildlife but officials had still not arrived as of 6:30 a.m.

An initial bear sighting was reported Thursday morning on the Mayflower Elementary School campus, according to the Monrovia Police Department.

The bear left before officials arrived.

