California Denies Trump Admin Claim, Says Health Plans Will Still Have Abortion Coverage

The state of California told the Trump administration Friday that it would continue to require health plans in the state to cover abortion services and accused the administration of illegally threatening to withhold federal aid to California to try to force a change.

“California will take no ‘corrective action,’” Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services in which he defended the state’s abortion coverage mandate and accused the Trump administration of illegally threatening federal assistance to the state.

Becerra also pointed out that less than four years ago, the federal health agency concluded that California’s policy complied with federal rules.

“The facts … have not changed since the last time [the agency] adjudicated those facts,” Becerra wrote in a response that his office said also came from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

