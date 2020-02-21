Costco to Ban Non-Members From Food Court Starting Next Month

Those who don’t have a Costco membership will soon no longer be able to frequent the food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, according to KTLA sister KRON in San Francisco.

That’s because starting in March, the warehouse chain will require visitors to have an active membership to make food court purchases, according to a Costco spokesperson.

The Instagram account Costco Deals posted a photo of a sign outside a store saying that only active members will be able to buy items from the food court starting on March 16.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, but the policy hasn’t been enforced.

A basic membership goes for $60 a year.