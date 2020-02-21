Crash Sends Vehicle Into Tarzana Restaurant; At Least 1 Person Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person was taken to a hospital after a collision sent a vehicle into a restaurant in Tarzana Friday morning.

The crash was reported about 9:45 a.m. on the corner of North Reseda and Ventura boulevards, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said.

Two or three vehicles were involved in the collision, which sent one car into the Pita Kitchen restaurant.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed caution tape around the restaurant as emergency personnel wheeled one patient out on a stretcher.

The patient was placed in a nearby ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Prange confirmed at least one person at the scene had suffered minor injuries.

A damaged white SUV could also be seen on Ventura Boulevard following the crash.

A portion of the street was closed as emergency personnel worked the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.