Details Emerge in Hemet Triple Homicide After Couple Arrested

Details are emerging in the Hemet triple homicide after a couple was arrested in connection with the deaths.

The suspects, a man and a woman who have not been identified, were taken into custody in another state and are expected to be extradited back to Riverside County, Sgt. Gabriel Gomez told KTLA.

Officials are expected to release more information, including the suspects' names, at a 3 p.m. news conference Friday.

Hemet police discovered the bodies of three women inside a home in the 1400 block of Rabbit Peak Way about 9 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a "female laying in a pool of blood."

It is unclear how the women were killed or what led up to the incident. They were identified as Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46; Genesis Lopez-Araiza, 21; and Trinity Clyde, 18.

A man who was at the scene Thursday and identified himself as Clyde's father said his daughter was renting a room at the home and did not understand why she was killed.

Another man at the scene said he was Wendy Lopez-Araiza's brother and Genesis' uncle.

A neighbor told KTLA that Wendy and her husband lived in the home with their son and daughter, and possibly others.

At least one of the suspects was staying at the home, and investigators believe there was some kind of dispute over the renting situation, pointing to a possible motive in the attack.

Loved ones told KTLA Friday that the family was having issues with the female suspect and were trying to get her to move out.

