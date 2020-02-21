Family Fears the Worst After Model Goes Missing in L.A.

Posted 10:18 PM, February 21, 2020
Family members fear the worst after a woman who moved to Los Angeles a year ago to pursue a modeling career vanished under suspicious circumstances.

Ana Braga, 24, of the Mid-Wilshire district, was last heard from by telephone on Jan. 29, her mother Delma Feliz, who lives in Brazil, said through an interpreter.

The woman's car has since been found in Oklahoma, and a search warrant issued by investigators there references a video obtained by detectives that depicts a bloody female lying face down, with a belt and an electric cord wrapped around her neck.

