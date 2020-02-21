× Girl Found Dead in Duffle Bag in Hacienda Heights Had More Than 100 Scars on Her Body, Coroner Testifies

Trinity Love Jones was scarred from head to toe. There were so many injuries on the slain 9-year-old’s body that a medical examiner performing an autopsy had to draw several diagrams to document them all.

Evidence showed that the girl had been abused for months — beaten, denied food and bearing an infection on her feet that made it hard for her to wear shoes.

At a preliminary hearing this week in a Pomona courtroom, prosecutors outlined the serious injuries the girl suffered before her 2019 death and provided new details, including text messages and videos that led investigators to suspect the girl’s mother and her boyfriend of killing her.

Taquesta Graham, 29, and Emiel Hunt, 39, have each been charged with murder and torture. They have pleaded not guilty.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.