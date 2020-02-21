Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial: Officials Release Info on Closures Around Staples Center Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Friday announced street closures expected in downtown Los Angeles for Monday's public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center, encouraging those without tickets to stay away from the area.

The event, dubbed "A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant," is slated to begin at 10 a.m. It will take place nearly a month after the legendary Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Two minor road closures will be in place before and during the event: Chick Hearn Court at Georgia Street and Chick Hearn Court at Figueroa Street, according to Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center and L.A. Live.

Checkpoints will be set up at both locations, and those looking to get into either area will need to show a ticket to the event or a parking pass to get through, Zeidman said at a news conference Friday.

The immediate area surrounding Staples Center will be barricaded and closed off to general pedestrian traffic. Only people with tickets will be allowed through checkpoints set up outside the arena.

All other streets — including Figueroa, and Pico and Olympic boulevards — will remain open. However, heavier traffic is expected, and motorists coming to downtown L.A. during the morning rush-hour should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations, Zeidman said.

Staples Center and L.A. Live will essentially remain closed off for hours; the site is expected to reopen no later than 3:30 p.m. to allow the public to eat at L.A. Live restaurants and for those with tickets to the L.A. Clippers game that night, according to Zeidman.

Those who do have tickets will be allowed inside at 8 a.m. and people should be in their seats by 9:45 a.m., he said.

Officials emphasized that the memorial — which will be broadcast on TV and online — will not be shown on any screens outside of Staples Center or L.A. Live, and are urging anyone without a ticket to avoid the area, as they will be kept away.

“Please heed our message: There will be nothing to be seen here. The plaza and Chick Hearn will be blocked off … there will be nothing on our screens and nothing to be seen here," Zeidman said.

Los Angeles Police Department Michel Moore, who was also at the news conference, expressed a similar message.

"This is, to be clear, a ticketed worldwide event at this location. And what that means is, if you don't have tickets or credentials, that you will not be allowed into this venue,” he said. “The point there is, do not impact the rest of the Los Angeles downtown community by trying to come here and be part of something that you'll not be a part of. "

No information has been released yet on who will speak or perform at the memorial.