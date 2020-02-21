LAPD Seeks to ID Human Trafficking Suspect Known as ‘Creole Blood’

Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a human trafficking suspect who’s been spotted across Southern California.

The man goes by the nickname “Creole Blood” and is believed to be 32 years old, according to a news release from the L.A. Police Department.

Last week, on Feb. 12, an 18-year-old woman contacted police in Van Nuys to report that she was a trafficking victim. She said she’d met the man at a liquor store in Victorville, where he tried to sell her on a glamorous life of money and travel.

The teen told police that “Blood” knew she had a difficult home life and struggled financially, and that he used physical force to coerce her into becoming a prostitute after she initially refused.

The woman began working for “Blood” out of fear for her safety, LAPD said.

Vice detectives are hoping to track the man down, and identify any additional victims.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man with brown eyes and long, black, dreadlocked hair. He’s around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has tattoos on his abdomen.

Police say he’s known to frequent the areas of Pomona, Victorville and South Los Angeles.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s Van Nuys station at 818-374-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via 800-222-8477. Human trafficking victims can call Officer Gehart at 818-374-0065.