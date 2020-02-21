× Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Jolts Castaic Area

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Friday at 5:42 a.m. Pacific time in Castaic, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred four miles from Santa Clarita, six miles from Stevenson Ranch, 13 miles from Simi Valley and 13 miles from Los Angeles, at a depth of 10.8 miles.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.