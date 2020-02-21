× Man Shot in Head in Santa Fe Springs Drive-by Attack

A drive-by attack outside a Santa Fe Springs gym Friday afternoon left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in a parking lot in the 11100 block of Washington Boulevard, just east of Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier Police Department Lt. Dominic Iraldo said.

The victim, initially described only as a man, was taken to a hospital in “serious condition,” the lieutenant said.

Police described the shooting as a drive-by attack believed to have involved a white sedan.

No further details were available as the investigation remain in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Whittier Police Department, which provides law enforcement services in Santa Fe Springs, at 562-567-9200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The new Planet Fitness on Washington is full of Police Cars. Anybody know what happened? Planet fitness is cautioned taped off too pic.twitter.com/hqO6c7LP7j — Andrew Reyna🏀 (@Just_A5) February 22, 2020