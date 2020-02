Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 15 months after the Woolsey Fire devastated Los Angeles and Ventura counties, a family in Malibu is still struggling to rebuild their home, as well as their lives.

But they say the process has been difficult, slowed by red tape and bureaucracy. And the the delay is taking a heavy financial toll.

The fire, which burned for two weeks in November of 2018, destroyed more than 1,600 structures and left three people dead.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 21, 2020.