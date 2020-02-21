Oxnard Man Gets 2 Life Imprisonment Sentences for Double Murder in Tarzana

An Oxnard man received two live sentences without the possibility of parole Friday for his role in the murder of two people in Tarzana, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Guillermo Teran, 27, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder last year for the 2016 slayings he committed alongside accomplice Tomas Ramos Ochoa in a drug deal gone wrong, prosecutors said in a news release.

Ochoa, 37, of Los Angeles received 32 years to life in prison with a consecutive life term after a jury found him guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

The men shot at the victims — Christian Barrera-Rivera, 23, and Sonny Peña, 28 — and tried robbing them while meeting for a drug deal in Woodland Hills, according to prosecutors.

Barrera-Rivera and Peña sped away but the killers caught up with them in Tarzana. Both were found shot near Corbin Avenue and Calvert Street.

Barrera-Rivera was taken to a nearby hospital where he died while Peña was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teran was also convicted of special circumstance allegations including murder during the commission of a robbery, murder by means of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and multiple murders.