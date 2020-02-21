× Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Severed Woman’s Leg in Downtown L.A.

Detectives sought the public’s help Friday in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in downtown Los Angeles earlier this week.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking in the area of 14th and Olive streets around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the motorist drove onto the sidewalk and struck her, according to a news release from the L.A. Police Department.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital in critical condition, and medical staff had to amputate one of her legs due to the extent of her injuries, officers said.

The driver did not stop at the scene, and investigators have been unable to determine what sort of vehicle was involved.

As with any hit-and-run in the city, a reward of $25,000 is tied to information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact detectives Calvin Dehesa or Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.