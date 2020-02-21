Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Accused of Hazing Attack at East L.A. Station Party

Live: Authorities to Provide Details About Hemet Triple Homicide

Posted 2:27 PM, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 02:29PM, February 21, 2020
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies stand at attention during a graduation ceremony in East Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2017.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors declined to file charges against a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant and three deputies who were investigated for allegedly beating four other deputies at an off-duty East L.A. station party in September 2018, records show.

In a 28-page memo released Friday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said there was “insufficient evidence” that Sgt. Michael Hernandez and deputies Rafael Munoz, Gregory Rodriguez and David Silverio committed battery or any crimes.

“The evidence examined in this investigation shows that all involved individuals had consumed alcohol, the area in question was dark and unlit, many contradictory statements were made by both witnesses and the parties involved, and everyone involved has potential bias,” the memo said.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Department’s internal criminal investigations bureau. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

