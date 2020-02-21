× Woman With Knife Shot by Police in South Los Angeles: Officials

A woman was shot by police in South Los Angeles early Friday, after allegedly advancing toward officers with a weapon, officials said.

At about 1:17 a.m., officers responded to a radio call of a woman requesting police in the area of Hoover and 78th streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet. When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman sitting on a curb.

“The officers tried to get the female to stand up, at which time she backed away and produced a knife,” LAPD said in the tweet. “The female suspect ignored officers commands to drop the knife and began advancing towards them, at which point an officer involved shooting occurred.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not released.

No other injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this story.