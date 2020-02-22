1 Dead, Another Wounded in Shooting at House Party in Pacoima; Assailant Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An assailant remained at large Saturday after an altercation at a house party in Pacoima escalated into a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a call about the incident in the 12700 block of Montague Street just after 12:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds at a residence, according to LAPD. One of them, only described by officials as a 27-year-old man but identified by a GoFundMe page for his family as Omar Medina, was pronounced dead a the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

There had been a large gathering when a person shot the 27-year-old victim during "some kind of money argument," LAPD Lt. Jim Gavin said. A second man was shot while trying to intervene, Gavin added.

The wife of the deceased victim was at the scene to pick up her husband when she found him shot in the backyard, according to investigators. She called 911.

Many people had already left by the time officers got to the scene, and investigators have not been able to gather a description of the shooter, Gavin said.

Authorities provided no further information.