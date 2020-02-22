× 87-Year-Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Hit-and-Run Drivers in Westlake

Police are looking for two separate vehicles and drivers that they say struck an 87-year-old man in Westlake early Saturday and left him to die.

Chan Wook Park died shortly after the collisions, which took place about 4 a.m. at 8th Street and Westmoreland Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

He was walking south across Westmoreland Avenue, outside of the marked crosswalk, when he was hit by a white, dour-door BMW sedan headed east on 8th Street, police said.

“The suspect stopped and was told to remain at scene by numerous witnesses, according to the police statement. “The suspect entered his vehicle and fled the location eastbound 8th Street in an unknown direction.”

The driver of the BMW was described as a man, possibly of Asian descent, between 5 feet 7inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

A second car, described as a white Honda Accord, then struck the victim as he was lying on the ground, police said. The Honda also fled the scene. No description of the driver was available.

Park was taken to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in deadly hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.