A Culinary Trip Through Coastal Europe at Olivetta

In a city where new restaurants pop up frequently, Olivetta has made quite the splash in West Hollywood.

While it can be difficult to get a reservation, Jessica says the food and ambiance live up to the hype.

Marissa Hermer describes her second Los Angeles restaurant as being “fun, fabulous, sexy.” And executive chef’s Michael Fiorelli's menu is a celebration of coastal Europe with a California sensibility.

Jessica got to hang with the two in the kitchen, where she helped make a vegetable crudité and an arugula pesto. She also got to try other delicious items from the menu.

For more information about Olivetta, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 59.

Recipes from Olivetta’s Executive Chef Michael Fiorelli

Vegetable Crudité

Ingredients for French onion dip

2 cups sour cream or vegan sour cream

1/2 cup dried onion flakes

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp celery powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

Whisk all ingredients together until incorporated.

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Ingredients

2 cups of canned chick peas

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup of roasted garlic cloves

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cracked black pepper

Instructions

Purée all ingredients in a food processor until smooth.

Ingredients for black olive - cashew "soil"

2 cups of gluten-free crackers (we use Mary’s Gone Crackers, everything flavor)

1 cup of cashews

3/4 cup of pitted black olives, drained

2 teaspoons of nutritional yeast

Instructions

Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until crumbly and resembles soil.

To serve

Layer the hummus and the onion dip and cover liberally with the soil. Garnish with your favorite raw vegetables.

Arugula Pesto

Ingredients

3 cups of loosely-packed arugula

1 cup of tightly-packed basil leaves

1/2 cup of toasted cashews

1 cup of grated parmesan cheese

3/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

4 ice cubes

2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon of cracked black pepper

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.