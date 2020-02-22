Dayna Devon’s Favorite Homemade Pasta Spot: Osteria Mamma in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dayna Devon admits she isn’t much of a cook, but she loves home-cooked meal.

That’s why she visits Osteria Mamma with her family often.

Most of the dishes at this Hollywood restaurant have a story behind them. All the ingredients are fresh, and even the pasta is homemade.

The brother and sister co-owners are all about family, the walls of their restaurant are even lined with photos of their family.

Dayna shared her favorite Osteria Mamma dish, and also got to try other specialties on the menu.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 59.