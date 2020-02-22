Jessica Cooks Up Her Rendition of Ramen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently improvised in the kitchen with some left over tri-tip, lots of veggies and spaghetti noodles. Her final product, a soup, was such a hit, that Levi has been requesting it often.

Her recipe keeps evolving and she decided to make her own version of ramen with no meat this time.

Levi had his own opinion of this version of Jessica’s ramen, but he ate the whole thing! Watch the video below to see his reaction.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 59.

Jessica’s Rendition of Ramen

Ingredients

Quarter head of white cabbage, shredded

1/4 cup of seasoned rice vinegar

1/2 red pepper cut into thin slices

1 carrot, cut into diagonal thin slices

2 green onions, sliced

Handful of mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon of fresh ginger, grated

1 bag of frozen edamame

Avocado oil

Miso broth

Beef or veggie stock

Ramen noodles

1 egg

Sesame seeds

Sriracha

Toasted sesame oil

Instructions

Put cabbage in a bowl and add seasoned rice vinegar to soften the cabbage. Sauteé ginger and garlic on low heat with avocado oil. Right before it browns, add ½ box of miso broth and ½ box of beef or veggie stock and turn to medium heat. Add red pepper, carrots and edamame and let simmer until they are soft, but not mushy. Add mushrooms and green onions a minute before you take off heat. Cook ramen noodles in a separate pot according to the package. Bring water to a boil, then lower it to a rapid simmer and cook the egg for five minutes. To serve, add ramen and veggie broth to a bowl and top with cabbage, sesame seeds, drizzle of Sriracha, dash of toasted sesame oil and soft boiled egg.

