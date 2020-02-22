× Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast Near Fortuna

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 11:14 a.m. Pacific time 33 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 39 miles from Eureka, Calif., 46 miles from Arcata, Calif. and 51 miles from McKinleyville, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

