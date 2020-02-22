Man, 27, Found Fatally Shot at Downtown L.A. Apartment Building

People stand near an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles taped off on Feb. 22, 2020, after police found a man fatally shot there. (Credit: KTLA)

A 27-year-old man died early Saturday after being found shot at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived to 1355 South Flower Street for a shooting reported just before 1 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD described the 911 call as related to a shooting in a hotel room but the address belongs to a residential building.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and authorities are still investigating whether the fatal shooting is gang-related. No other details were released.

