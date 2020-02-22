Man Killed in ‘Rocket Crash’ in Desert in Barstow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died in what authorities described as a rocket crash in the desert in Barstow on Saturday afternoon.

The deadly crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on a private property along Highway 247, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

"A man was pronounced deceased after the rocket crashed in the open desert during a rocket launch event," the statement said. Medical help was already on-site, but the pilot could not be saved.

"Sheriff’s Aviation and Specialized Investigators have responded to conduct the investigation," the statement added.

No further details were released.

Authorities did not identity the pilot pending positive identification by coroner's officials. Witnesses and news reports indicted the launch was an event hosted by local daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes, an amateur rocket builder intent on proving that the Earth is flat.

Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive. #MadMike #MadMikeHughes pic.twitter.com/svtviTEi8f — Justin Chapman (@justindchapman) February 22, 2020