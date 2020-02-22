Man Sought After Fatally Shooting 7-Eleven Clerk During Robbery in Whittier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 7-Eleven clerk was fatally shot in Whittier early Saturday despite following the demands of a robber, who managed to flee, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven location on 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, according to the Whittier Police Department.

A man who had his face partially covered entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun, with the intent to commit a robbery, police said.

For unknown reasons, the man shot the clerk.

The victim had been cooperative, according to investigators. Authorities only identified him as a man in his 20s.

There were two customers inside the business at the time, police said. They were not injured.

According to the Police Department, the robber got away on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities described him as a black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a dark hoody on top of a gray hoody.

Investigators believe surveillance video captured the incident.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 562-567-9281.