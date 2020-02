Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volunteers distributed uniforms Saturday for more than 3,000 students who will be taking part in the Los Angeles Marathon next month.

The organization Students Run L.A. is dedicated to helping at-risk youths develop character and skills by training for and completing the Los Angeles Marathon, which is scheduled for March 8.

More information on the group is available online.

KTLA photojournalist Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 22, 2020.