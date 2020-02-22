Palo Alto Couple Lost in Forest for Nearly a Week Found Alive

An academic couple who got lost during a Valentine’s Day hike in the woods of Northern California was found Saturday by search-and-rescuers who spent almost a week looking for them and had given up hopes of finding them alive.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were found in a densely forested area near Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet about 30 miles north of San Francisco, and were airlifted to a hospital, Marin County Sheriff’s spokesman Brenton Schneider told the Marin Independent Journal.

They were unprepared for a long hike or the cold weather, when night temperatures dipped into the 30’s, and survived by drinking from a puddle, he said.

“Their clothing was something that you go out on a light evening. There were no jackets,” he said. “I know that Carol was found without shoes, so it sounds like they may have fallen.

“They thought this was the end for them.”

Kiparsky and Irwin were last seen Feb. 14 at a vacation cottage near Inverness, a town at the foot of the bay. The couple from Palo Alto never checked out the next day as planned and failed to show up for an appointment on Feb. 16, which sheriff’s officials said was highly out of character for them.

When housekeepers went to the cottage to clean up, they found the couple’s phones and wallets. Their vehicle was parked outside.

No foul play was suspected.

Sheriff’s officials and a volunteer team combed the woods and waters around Inverness for several days with the help of drones, dive teams and boats equipped with radar and sonar. On Thursday, they shifted the operation to a “recovery mission” when they received four independent alerts from cadaver dogs around Shell Beach, about 2 miles from the cottage, and felt they had exhausted all possible leads.

“We believe that our extensive search efforts with every resource that has been available to us would have located Carol and Ian if they were responsive or in an area accessible by foot on land,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Irwin is a leading Parkinson’s disease researcher. He was a chemist on the team that originally identified an agent responsible for the outbreak of Parkinsonism among heroin addicts in 1982, according to the newspaper.

Kiparsky is a prominent linguist and author of several books on language, including 1975’s “The Gooficon: A Repair Manual for English.”

Update from Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin. They are in great spirits and want to thank every single person who has kept them in their thoughts. On behalf of the Irwin and Kiparsky family, Thank You. pic.twitter.com/t3OS6rgas7 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 23, 2020

A big shout out to @sonomasheriff for the amazingly quick response, professionalism, and their ability to get Carol and Ian to the medics the fastest way possible. pic.twitter.com/jr7RwuiPII — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

Carol and Ian are on there way to a local hospital. Both were extracted by @sonomasheriff helicopter and @MarinSAR @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/3FwNRm6iiu — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

Morning briefing in the Inverness search for Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin. We will be searching by ground, with K9’s, Drones, Mounted Posse, boats and an airplane today. Please keep the Irwin and Kiparsky families in your thoughts as we continue to search for them. pic.twitter.com/i4U2T1EoxU — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020