× Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ of Elderly Santa Ana Woman; Possible Suspect Detained After Chase

Police suspected foul play after an elderly woman was found dead inside her Santa Ana home on Saturday, and a possible suspect in the case was taken into custody following a pursuit, authorities said.

The investigation began about 10:40 a.m. after a person reported finding the woman, a family member, dead inside the home she owned at 1203 South Baker Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A cause of death was no apparent, and her identity was yet to be confirmed.

“Based on witness statements and their observations inside the home, the officers suspected foul play,” police said in a written statement. Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.

Police were awaiting a search warrant in order to make their way into the home and collect evidence.

As the investigation was ongoing, a “possible suspect” drove by the home, police said.

Officers approached the man, who led them on a slow-speed pursuit into Irvine, where he barricaded himself in the vehicle. Police took the man into custody with the help of a K-9.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during his arrest. His identity was not available, and it was not immediately clear whether he would face charges in connection with the woman’s death.

No further details were available Saturday evening.