Rain, Possible Thunderstorms in the Forecast for SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold, low-pressure system moved in overnight Friday and brought some rain to parts of Southern California.

Rainfall, expected to range between .10 to .5 inches, could linger through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The system could also bring thunderstorms across the region.

Forecasters predict the most precipitation along coastal mountain slopes.

"Any storm that develops will be capable of producing brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail," NWS said.

February, generally the wettest month of the year, so far has not brought much precipitation to SoCal. January was also dryer than normal, according to meteorologists.

***RADAR FORECAST FOR TODAY***

Look for pockets of heavy downpours possible today, decreasing intensity by late afternoon. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/F7YwLJWuju — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 22, 2020