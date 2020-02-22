Rain, Possible Thunderstorms in the Forecast for SoCal

Data pix.

A cold, low-pressure system moved in overnight Friday and brought some rain to parts of Southern California.

Rainfall, expected to range between .10 to .5 inches, could linger through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The system could also bring thunderstorms across the region.

Forecasters predict the most precipitation along coastal mountain slopes.

"Any storm that develops will be capable of producing brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail," NWS said.

February, generally the wettest month of the year, so far has not brought much precipitation to SoCal. January was also dryer than normal, according to meteorologists.

