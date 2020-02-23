1 Man Killed, Another Wounded in San Bernardino Shooting

One man died and another was left hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in San Bernardino on Saturday, officials said.

Daniel Rice, 39, of San Bernardino died following the 6:10 p.m. shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 2300 block of North Osbun Road, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire encountered one victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, the department said in a written statement.

Rice showed up at a hospital a short time later in a private vehicle, officials said. He ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

“Both shooting victims appear to be connected to the same incident, but their relationship is unclear,” the statement said.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available.