20,000 Mourners Expected to Fill Staples Center Monday for Kobe Bryant Memorial

Posted 7:04 AM, February 23, 2020, by and , Updated at 07:24AM, February 23, 2020
Data pix.

It has been nearly a month since a helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hill on a foggy Sunday morning. On board were family members, friends, coaches, parents and their children, including Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Fans gather outside Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.(Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Fans gather outside Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.(Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Disbelief spread nearly as quickly as news of the crash. People set to mourning collectively and individually. Paint dried, ink settled into skin, and a city speckled purple and gold.

Twenty-thousand mourners will fill downtown Staples Center — “the house that Kobe built” — on Monday to celebrate the lives of the 41-year-old Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter. There is a powerful symbolism in having the public memorial on Feb. 24.

Outside the arena, screens will go dark, and the space around LA Live will be barricaded to those who do not have tickets to the sold-out memorial. Officials have advised the public to stay away from the vicinity. Those who didn’t receive a ticket to the memorial can still watch from home or elsewhere.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.