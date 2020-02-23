× CicLAvia Open Streets Festival Comes to South L.A. on Sunday

Six miles of Central Avenue in South Los Angeles will be closed to cars on Sunday as walkers, joggers and bicyclists take to the streets for CicLAvia.

The open streets festival will run from East Adams Boulevard to East 103rd Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers said.

“When you take the cars off the streets, you open it up to people,” said Romel Pascual, executive director of CicLAvia. “When you open the streets up on a Sunday, we hope that they look at the streets differently on a Monday.”

Running north-south, there will be seven designated crossing points for cars.

Get ready for CicLAvia—South LA! On Sunday, February 23, from 9 am to 3 pm, we're exploring the communities of South Central, Florence-Firestone, and Watts on a new, *6-mile* stretch of open streets. https://t.co/Qf3iC7ZXkj pic.twitter.com/it8YOKYnGM — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) January 8, 2020