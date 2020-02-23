CicLAvia Open Streets Festival Comes to South L.A. on Sunday

Bicyclists fill Spring Street during a CicLAvia event in downtown Los Angeles in an undated photo. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Six miles of Central Avenue in South Los Angeles will be closed to cars on Sunday as walkers, joggers and bicyclists take to the streets for CicLAvia.

The open streets festival will run from East Adams Boulevard to East 103rd Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers said.

“When you take the cars off the streets, you open it up to people,” said Romel Pascual, executive director of CicLAvia. “When you open the streets up on a Sunday, we hope that they look at the streets differently on a Monday.”

Running north-south, there will be seven designated crossing points for cars.

