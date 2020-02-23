Corona Police Open Fire While Responding to Home Burglary; 2 Men at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's unclear if any of two burglars were shot after an officer opened fire while chasing them on a residential area in Corona, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fir Street at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a trespassing incident, according to the Corona Police Department.

They learned that a home that had no occupants at the time was being burglarized, Sgt. Chad Fountain told KTLA.

An officer was searching the home's backyard when two men were seen running, according to police. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and the officer fired at least one shot, authorities said.

The Police Department said it's unclear if the men had any weapons, but confirmed that the officer who opened fire did not get hurt.

Officers last saw the burglars running east on Mahogany Street towards Via Pacifica. One of the men was wearing a black shirt and jeans and the other was wearing a blue or gray hoodie and dark pants.

Police urged the public to avoid the areas of Via Pacifica and Mahogany Street and Kroonen Drive and Fir Street as they conducted their investigation. They announced clearing the area just after 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call authorities at 951-817-5837.

KTLA's Dottie Evans contributed to this report.