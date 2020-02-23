Man Accused of Stabbing Roommate in Hacienda Heights

Deputies arrested a Hacienda Heights man after they say he attacked and stabbed his roommate on Sunday afternoon.

The alleged attack took place about 3:15 p.m. at a house in the 16000 block of Sigman Street, just east of Stimpson Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Enrique Caracheo said.

The suspect entered the victims room and began stabbing him with a knife, or possibly ax-type implement, the sergeant said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with cuts to his torso and fingers, he said.

Deputies soon found the alleged attacker at another nearby address and took him into custody in connection with the stabbing.

A motive in the stabbing was not clear.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.