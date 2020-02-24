Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Crash That Injured Couple on Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park

Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after striking and injuring a couple in Echo Park early Monday.
The crash happened on Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Drive just before 1 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Surveillance video shows what appeared to be a dark-colored sedan traveling on the mostly empty street followed by two figures tumbling behind. The driver apparently stops for about 10 seconds before taking off.
The incident injured a husband and wife, who were taken to the hospital, LAPD said. The wife was last listed in grave condition, according to police.
Officials have not released a description of the vehicle involved.
LAPD provided no further information about the case.
34.078159 -118.260557